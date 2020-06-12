Emily Sheffield Replaces George Osborne at Evening Standard

From the first of next month, Emily Sheffield will replace George Osborne as editor of the Evening Standard. Osborne himself will move upstairs to editor-in-chief. Osborne has overseen tens of millions in losses at the paper and had no idea how to turn it around. As many have pointed out, Sheffield is Samantha Cameron’s sister. 

She is charged with making it a profitable digital first offering. That’s not an easy trick for a paper dependent on property and consumer advertising with little must read content. Congratulations!
