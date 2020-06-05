“Supermarkets Are Mass Gatherings” Claims Piers Morgan Defending Protesting Son

Just one day after calling Barry Gardiner “reckless and irresponsible” for attending a Black Lives Matter protest outside Parliament, Piers told Guido he was “proud” of his son for attending the Black Lives Matter protest. Guido is struggling to see the difference…

What law did he break, Julia? Supermarkets are ‘mass gatherings’ - have you been to one lately? He wore a mask & gloves, met up with under 6 friends, & tried hard to socially distance - because he wanted to protest against racial injustice. So yes, damn right I’m proud of him. https://t.co/pIa2O2fUvb — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 5, 2020

Piers later offered up not the strongest of defences to Julia Hartley-Brewer, claiming bizarrely that “Supermarkets are ‘mass gatherings’ – have you been to one lately?” Is he finally softening on his hyper-lockdown stance?