Department for Education tells Civil Servants “F*ck Tha Police”

Whitehall departments have been jumping on the Black Lives Matter bandwagon, making attempts to ‘re-educate’ civil service staff on racism in the UK. Today, DfE staff received an email from the internal ‘BME Network’ telling them to “listen, learn, support and speak up about the fight for racial equality not just in the US but in the UK as well”, attaching a document of cultural texts titled “DO BETTER”, recommending podcasts, literature, cinema, TV and music on race issues. Guido’s attention was caught by one of the official song recommendations: ‘F*ck Tha Police’…

Ahead of the curb yesterday were DEFRA, whose employees received an email from the ‘Head of International Environmental Strategy’, who seemingly has widened his remit to include launching “Project Race: Discussion of events in the US”. A sound use of time, Guido’s sure you will agree…

Civil servants were also told to come to terms with a list of concepts such as:

White privilege

Racial profiling

Systemic/Institutionalised racism

Intersectionality

Microaggressions

Whitewashing

If co-conspirators also want to join in the woke homework, find the DfE’s cultural reading list in full below…