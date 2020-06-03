Boris Slams Starmer’s Approach of “Agree, U-Turn, Criticise”

Responding to Starmer’s final PMQs question today, Boris indicated a climb down by the government on self-isolating MPs being able to proxy vote to avoid having to join the kilometre-long Westminster voting queue (as Guido reported yesterday). The PM did, however, defend the new system, saying many up and down the country are also getting used to long queues when shopping. Not a good look for MPs to complain about something that is part of most people’s everyday life these days…

Boris was, as expected, clearly bolstered by the presence of more MPs behind him, ramping up for a final attack on Labour’s approach under Starmer: “Our policy is test, trace and isolate; his policy is ‘agree, u-turn and then criticise, Mr Speaker!” It’s admittedly bold to accuse your opposition of u-turning moments after announcing one yourself…