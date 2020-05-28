Anti-Cummings Tories Throw In the Towel

As British politics nears a full week of talking about Dominic Cummings, the peak of the scandal appears to have passed. Nick Watt reported on Newsnight last night that the group of anti-Cummings Tories are conceding defeat, while the Prime Minister’s performance at the liaison committee yesterday appears, despite the grandstanding from MPs, to have been the watershed moment many in government were hoping Monday’s Rose Garden speech would be. Even Keir Starmer appears to be now saying it’s time to draw a line under this episode…