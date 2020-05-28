Corbyn’s Lockdown Social Distancing Birthday Breach

While Corbynites have been lining up calling for Cummings to go, their former supreme leader has been surprisingly schtum over the row. Pictures on social media show him with his son Tommy and his girlfriend. Guido can’t blame Corbyn for taking a while off politics to celebrate his 71st birthday at a beauty spot up north (of Islington) in the Enfield sunshine, which is 9 miles away from home if you are counting. Unfortunately, Corbyn was caught out by a local fan, who uploaded a picture of the two at Romney Marsh Lock blatantly flouting social distancing rules and commenting “This is me today at Romney Marsh Lock. This fella with me said that it’s his birthday today and so he had a photo with me to remember the occasion!” Despite being a vulnerable septuagenarian Corbyn has persistently refused to follow the lockdown guidance, which his brother was arrested for protesting against, so this latest breach comes as little surprise…