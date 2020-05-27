YouGov Poll Shows Retained Tory Vote Falling 3%

The headline figures for last night’s YouGov poll show a narrowing of the gap between the Tory and Labour vote shares. Whilst the Tories are lower than their polling peak in April, at 44% they are holding at the 2019 election result level. Diving into the tables, specifically looking at 2019 Tory voters, the drop in current support for the party from last week to this week shows their hold dropping from 94% to 91%. Not that significant a drop by any stretch…

Beyond that the rise in Labour support from last week (and over the last few weeks) is almost exclusively due to them pulling back their 2019 vote and pulling across a chunk of the LD 2019 vote. Not quite the collapse that some bed wetting Tory MPs fear…