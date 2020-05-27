Campbell Pictures Himself Breaking Lockdown Social Distancing Rules

Bad Al Campbell is one of Dominic Cummings’ fiercest critics in the media, popping up on all channels to argue that even small breaches of the rules were unacceptable and merit sackings. Guido would therefore have thought Campbell would be extra careful to stick to those rules given his censoriousness. Not so.

Blair’s former spin doctor and remainiac campaigner tweeted out a a selfie this morning at 07:25 with Speedo Mick, an Everton fan who attends matches wearing only speedos, whom he swam into in the Serpentine in Hyde Park. The grinning selfie shows the two men shoulder to shoulder, a world away from the two metre distance rules. The tweet, perhaps once Bad Al realised he was self-incriminating, was then swiftly deleted. Alastair Campbell claiming the title of Britain’s biggest hypocrite.