Freelance writer Andy Dawson, whose pieces have appeared in the Guardian and Mirror, lost his cool on Twitter earlier, when he took to the site to inform Sarah Vine of his plans to assault her husband in front of their children. Within minutes his account was switched to ‘private’…

Rare for a Guardian writer, Dawson’s Linkedin shows a level of self-awareness, professing himself an “idiot”. Curiously, Dawson also claims to be a professional “Social media consultancy and content provider”…