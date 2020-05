Teacher Ellie Sharp appeared on Sky News over the weekend to engage in some good old Tory bashing. She repeatedly said the phrase “speaking as a teacher” and “speaking as an educator” before claiming “I don’t believe Boris Johnson has our best interests at heart.” Perhaps she would have been less misleading if she had said “Speaking as a Momentum activist…”

A quick search shows Sharp’s clear far left activism:

Repeatedly appears in Momentum propaganda videos

Organises for the National Education Union

Campaigned for Rebecca Long Bailey to become Labour Leader

Appeared in far left NEU videos

Retweets Richard Burgon and literal communists

Not that Sky News let the viewers know any of that context…