Former Labour MP Pickets Care Home

Former High Peak MP Ruth George is now a councillor building up a reputation for inappropriate picketing, first outside her victor’s constituency surgery, and yesterday outside the entrance to a care home in her council ward; leafleting and “accosting staff” as they went in to start their shifts. Guido is informed “the staff at the care home are really upset and the council who run the care home are fuming and looking into options to act against her.”

The story gets worse when, during a county council Zoom call later that evening, George was heard persistently coughing throughout her presentation. Ironically, Ruth’s care home letter was about her efforts to try and keep Coronavirus out of the care home…