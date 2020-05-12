Sam Tarry Hires Ex-Labour Member Who Left Party After Complaints

Illford South’s boisterous Corbynite MP is ruffling feathers in his patch by hiring a former party member who disappeared from party lists after local councillors submitted complaints ranging from antisemitism to abuse over the summer, Guido can reveal. Local sources tell Guido that Tarry’s apparently very close friend Habiba Alli began to volunteer for the party in the area last year, as part of a group of Labour left activists brought along by Tarry as he was working to get selected for the seat. Alli disappeared from party membership lists after local councillors complained about her behaviour, however now one Habiba Alli appears on Parliament’s Staff Register, working for one Sam Tarry MP…

Tarry needn’t have worried about bringing in extra votes to become Labour’s candidate for what is now his safe Labour seat. Extraordinarily conveniently, just hours before the CLP’s selection meeting in Ocotber 2019, Sam’s opponent Jas Athwal was suspended by the central party over an eighteen month old sexual harassment complaint, leaving the pathway clear for ‘Stitch Up Sam’ who was close to party leadership. How very convenient…