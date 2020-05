Nick Watt was clearly short on content for yesterday’s Newsnight as he resorted to filling time by citing one anonymous Tory MP, who claimed that after Keir Starmer’s performance over the last couple of days there is a “path in which Keir Starmer would win” the next election in five year’s time – overturning an 80-seat majority in one swoop. Nick kept the name of this soothsayer MP private, presumably to prevent Guido doing another background check…