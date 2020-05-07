Wales Goes It Alone on Lockdown

The Welsh Government this morning been at pains to stress that that the UK Government’s lockdown ease down announcement this Sunday will only apply to England’s 56 million people and not the 3 million people living in wales. First Minister Mark Drakeford is expected to be issuing his own separate statement for Wales at the weekend…

In a huffy press release the devolved administration argued it has a tougher lockdown and insisted it has the power to impose lockdown with discretion over how it should be implemented. Funny how they’re never that loud about running all aspects of their NHS…

“The Prime Minister’s announcements this weekend will relate to England only. Any decisions to ease restrictions in Wales will be announced by the Welsh Fist Minister”

Guido’s not sure who the “Fist Minister” is, let’s hope he makes a good fist of the decision, though…