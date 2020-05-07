Labour Selected Hitler-Defending Local Candidate in Peterborough

The Peterborough Labour Party has not had a lot of luck recently, with disgraced Fiona Onasanya receiving a prison sentence, the ensuing by election resulting in a new local MP who Guido revealed was active in an Israel hate group. Now the leaked internal report into Labour’s handling of its antisemitism problem has gone beyond its attempt to settle factional scores within the party, in also revealing the Peterborough Labour Party selected a candidate accused of Holocaust denial in 2018…

Alan Bull was selected as a council candidate by local members even after they knew he shared material on Facebook describing the holocaust as a “hoax“. Labour’s leaked internal report also makes three allegations; that Bull allegedly defended Adolf Hitler, made antisemitic comments at a birthday party and was supposedly pictured protesting outside the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington DC. He was only suspended from the party three years after the accusations of antisemitism arose…

Bull, however, has insisted to the Peterborough Telegraph that he is a “lifelong anti-racist” and only shared the Holocaust denying post with his friends to find out their views on the article. If Sir Keir wants to sort out his party a good place to start might be among the Peterborough membership…