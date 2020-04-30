Sunak’s £35 Million Subsidy to the Corporate Media

The Treasury has just announced that UK newspapers will receive up to £35 million in additional government advertising revenue as part of its COVID-19 communications campaign. The digital spend is splashing out on some of our rivals.* Guido is glad to see that Canary editor-in-chief comrade Kerry-Anne Mendoza is the beneficiary of the taxpayers’ largesse. Rishi Sunak proving once again that the Tories are committed to media plurality…

*No taxpayers are harmed in the production of Guido, none of the team have been furloughed. Nor have we noticed any government advertising coming our way…
April 30 2020 @ 15:18
