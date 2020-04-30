BBC Finally Admits Communist Union Organiser Assisted with Panorama

After must obfuscation from the BBC Press Office, the corporation has finally admitted that the communist trade union organiser Nigel Flanagan was contacted by Panorama during the programme’s production. Initially the BBC’s statement ignored Flannagan completely. When pressed further by Guido they issued a non-denial denial:

“On Nigel Flanagan, I can tell you that we talk to a wide variety of people in the course of our journalism, but none of the interviewees on Monday’s programme was sourced via him.”

Finally this afternoon the BBC has now admitted that the production team had in fact spoken with Flanagan, telling Guido “We’re not denying the production spoke to him.” They do, however claim that “none of the interviewees came via him”. So why did they speak to him in the first place, and why did they not address this in their initial statement?