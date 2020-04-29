New Faction Within the Forward Momentum Faction

Earlier this month, Guido brought you the news of a new faction opening up with Momentum – ‘Forward Momentum’ – aiming to “Refound and democratise” the movement. It was a good old Labour factional split romp…

Yesterday the black hole of left-wing politics collapsed in on itself even further, when a group within Forward Momentum launched the new faction ‘Momentum Internationalists‘, focusing on “democracy, class struggle and internationalism“. According to Momentum Internationalists, they will work with and within Forward Momentum, not intending to put up a slate of candidates for Momentum’s forthcoming NEC election. The countdown begins now for a faction to open up within Momentum Internationalists…