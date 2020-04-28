Panorama’s PPE Investigation Was Party Political Broadcast

Last night John Ashton was once again wheeled out by BBC Panorama to attack the government with the editors, who can’t not know, failing to tell viewers of his longstanding left-wing, anti-Government views and proud half-century of Labour Party membership. While Ashton took up one-third of the show’s interviews with British medical professionals, Guido wasn’t at all surprised to quickly unearth the left-wing, activism of each and every one of the show’s other NHS interviewees. Guido summarises his research…

Most of the interviewees’ left-wing activism and criticisms pre-date the pandemic. Yet another dereliction of duty by BBC editors to tell viewers from whom their information is coming…