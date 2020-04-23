Lefties Break Lockdown to Protest MP’s Office

While the country tries to follow the Government’s lockdown rules, a group of Momentum-associated activists this week reinterpreted the list of ‘essential journeys’ to include protesting about the UK’s PPE shortage outside a Tory MP David Amess’s constituency office.

Incidentally Amess raised the ire of one MP’s researcher this week who snapped the Southend MP admiring Parliament’s new social distancing enforcement measures, and complained that in doing so, Amess prevented the researcher being able to pass for five minutes.

The Government’s Coronavirus advertising campaigns clearly need reworking in Southend…
mdi-account-multiple-outline David Amess
mdi-timer April 23 2020 @ 12:18 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story