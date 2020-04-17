House of Lords to Not Broadcast Virtual Proceedings

Unlike the House of Commons, where live video-conferenced select committee hearings are already broadcast as a matter of course, the House of Lords has taken the bizarre decision to not broadcast its proceedings. A move that will certainly help avoid any embarrassment from elderly peers’ potential technological confusion…

In new guidance, Leader of the Lords Baroness Evans states:

“At first the virtual proceedings will operate with limited functionality using the Microsoft Teams application. There will be no live broadcast of virtual proceedings in this first stage although there will be a Hansard record.”

The guidance goes on to note “It is hoped that from 5 May the House will be able to move to live broadcast of proceedings”, however no firm commitment is given. Classic House of Lords, a few decades behind the Commons…

Read the new House of Lords Virtual Proceedings guidance in full here: