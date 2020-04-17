Hancock Confirms Government Was Considering London-Only Lockdown

When Guido was the first to report the Government’s serious consideration of a London-specific lockdown back in March, No. 10 were keen to pour cold water on the subsequent media hype, with Boris’s Spokesman explicitly saying there was “zero prospect” of a London lockdown involving limits on movement. Eventually the whole country got the lockdown treatment…

Speaking to the entirely-electronic Health Select Committee this morning, Matt Hancock confirmed Guido’s original story, that the Government did consider having a London-specific lockdown, “and decided it was better to do it across the country as a whole”. The Health Secretary said the Government decided on a nation-wide approach to encourage national unity. Number 10 were at the time spinning the Lobby the impression that there was completely zero prospect of a London-only lockdown happening, when in fact it was, as our headline stated, “under active consideration”…
