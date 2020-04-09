Long-Bailey’s Secret Polling Revealed

Private polling commissioned by Rebecca Long-Bailey back in February finally emerged in full this week. This comes as her comms chief Matt Zarb Cousin discussed some of the not-great-for-RLB numbers on a YouTube live stream. It gets worse…
Delving into the numbers, it becomes pretty obvious why Team Long-Bailey didn’t release the YouGov findings, with loyal party members giving the prospective Labour leader fairly dismal ratings, ranking her bottom on issues like being able to unite the party, being a good media performer and being able to appeal to ‘Red Wall’ seats.
Despite party members avoiding the obvious continuity Corbyn candidate, the polling found that members both backed Sir Keir in almost all personal attributes including “Shares my values“, and overwhelmingly back Corbynomics:
This doesn’t look to Guido like a changed party…