NHS Hiring ‘Diversity & Inclusion’ Managers

In the midst of the Coronavirus crisis, the Bristol & Weston NHS Foundation Trust is hiring a new ‘Diversity and Inclusion Manager’. The lucky applicant will play a vital role in “developing and delivering a key programme of work to drive the Trust’s ambition and vision of being committed to inclusion in everything we do.” Wokery is not the most important priority during a pandemic…

They’ll be very lucky indeed, because the salary for the role starts at £44,606 to £50,819 a year. That’s money that could cover the wages of two new nurses. What’s the NHS playing at?