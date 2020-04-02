Carswell’s New Think Tank to Take on Bad Government

Wonk world expanded a little yesterday as Douglas Carswell along with IEA fellow and top wonk Radomir Tylecote launched the Good Governance Project, a research body that has been quietly rumbling away since the end of last year. The project aims to take on not only big government but bad government – and propose real solutions in order to make things run better…

The Brexit process showed more than ever that the state is not really fit for purpose and is certainly not serving democracy as well as it would. The GGP will conduct research into the areas that gunged up the Brexit process, as well as Britain’s alphabet soup of quangos, financial black hole departments, a uniquely centralised Whitehall, and a civil service that looks geared towards blocking external talent. In short, it’s mission statement is to reform “The Blob”…