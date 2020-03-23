Salmond Acquitted of all 14 Charges

Alex Salmond has been acquitted of 14 charges of sexual and indecent assault by a majority of the jury in every case. Alex Salmond gets off…

Charge 1 (indecent assault of Woman A) Not Guilty by majority

Charge 2 (sexual assault of Woman A) Not Guilty by majority

Charge 3 (indecent assault of Woman B) Not Guilty by majority

Charge 4 (sexual assault of Woman C) Not Guilty by majority

Charge 5 (sexual assault of Woman D) Not Guilty by majority

Charge 6 was withdrawn by the Crown

Charge 7 (sexual assault of Woman F) Not Guilty by majority

Charge 8 (sexual assault of Woman F with intent to rape) Not Proven by majority

Charge 9 (sexual assault of Woman G) Not Guilty by majority

Charge 10 (sexual assault of Woman G) Not Guilty by majority

Charge 11 (sexual assault of Woman H) Not Guilty by majority

Charge 12 (attempted rape of Woman H) Not Guilty by majority

Charge 13 (sexual assault of Woman J) Not Guilty by majority

Charge 14 (sexual assault of Woman K) Not Guilty by majority

The trial is over; Salmond thanked the jury and has left the court

UPDATE: SNP MP Kenny MacAskill immediately calls for resignations