Salmond Acquitted of all 14 Charges

Alex Salmond has been acquitted of 14 charges of sexual and indecent assault by a majority of the jury in every case. Alex Salmond gets off…

  • Charge 1 (indecent assault of Woman A) Not Guilty by majority
  • Charge 2 (sexual assault of Woman A) Not Guilty by majority
  • Charge 3 (indecent assault of Woman B) Not Guilty by majority
  • Charge 4 (sexual assault of Woman C) Not Guilty by majority
  • Charge 5 (sexual assault of Woman D) Not Guilty by majority
  • Charge 6 was withdrawn by the Crown
  • Charge 7 (sexual assault of Woman F) Not Guilty by majority
  • Charge 8 (sexual assault of Woman F with intent to rape) Not Proven by majority
  • Charge 9 (sexual assault of Woman G) Not Guilty by majority
  • Charge 10 (sexual assault of Woman G) Not Guilty by majority
  • Charge 11 (sexual assault of Woman H) Not Guilty by majority
  • Charge 12 (attempted rape of Woman H) Not Guilty by majority
  • Charge 13 (sexual assault of Woman J) Not Guilty by majority
  • Charge 14 (sexual assault of Woman K) Not Guilty by majority

The trial is over; Salmond thanked the jury and has left the court

UPDATE: SNP MP Kenny MacAskill immediately calls for resignations

Hat-tip: @BBCPhilipSim
