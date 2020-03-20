Who Are the ‘Key Workers’?
Yesterday the Government finally released their definition of ‘key workers’, whose children will be “prioritised for education provision”. Today Guido brings you an easily-digestible list…
Health and social care
- Includes doctors, nurses, midwives, paramedics, social workers, care workers, and other frontline health and social care staff including volunteers;
- support and specialist staff required to maintain the UK’s health and social care sector;
- those working as part of the health and social care supply chain, including producers and distributors of medicines and medical and personal protective equipment.
Education and childcare
- Includes nursery and teaching staff, social workers and specialist education professionals who must remain active during the COVID-19 response to deliver this approach.
Key public services
- Includes those essential to the running of the justice system, religious staff, charities and workers delivering key frontline services, those responsible for the management of the deceased, and journalists and broadcasters who are providing public service broadcasting.
Local and national government
- Only includes those administrative occupations essential to the effective delivery of the COVID-19 response or delivering essential public services such as the payment of benefits, including in government agencies and arms-length bodies.
Food and other necessary goods
- Includes those involved in food production, processing, distribution, sale and delivery
- those essential to the provision of other key goods (e.g. hygienic and veterinary medicines).
Public safety and national security
- Includes police and support staff, Ministry of Defence civilians, contractor and armed forces personnel (those critical to the delivery of key defence and national security outputs and essential to the response to the COVID-19 pandemic),
- fire and rescue service employees (including support staff),
- National Crime Agency staff, those maintaining border security, prison and probation staff and other national security roles, including those overseas.
Transport
- Includes those who will keep the air, water, road and rail passenger and freight transport modes operating during the COVID-19 response, including those working on transport systems through which supply chains pass.
Utilities, communication and financial services
- Includes staff needed for essential financial services provision (including but not limited to workers in banks, building societies and financial market infrastructure), the oil, gas, electricity and water sectors (including sewerage), information technology and data infrastructure sector and primary industry supplies to continue during the COVID-19 response,
- key staff working in the civil nuclear, chemicals, telecommunications (including but not limited to network operations, field engineering, call centre staff, IT and data infrastructure, 999 and 111 critical services), postal services and delivery, payments providers and waste disposal sectors.