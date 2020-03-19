Standards Committee Finds Kate Osamor in Breach of MP Code of Conduct on Three Counts

Former Shadow Cabinet member and MP for Edmonton since 2015, Kate Osamor, has been found in breach of the Code of Conduct of the House of Commons, after providing a character reference for her drug-dealing son using Parliamentary stationery. He was employed in her office at the time. Nothing like a bit of Red Prince nepotism…

The Commissioner also found that Osamor breached the Code of Conduct when she abused a journalist who was asking about her case, and in breach again “by a number of failures to respond to contacts”. She has now apologised…

Read the Commissioner’s statement here: