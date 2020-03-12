‘Dirtiest’ News Websites Revealed

Despite sustained focus on industries like aviation by environmental campaigners, digital technology – including the internet – is responsible for just as much in global carbon emissions – around 2-3%. To get websites sorting out their environmental efficiency, websitecarbon.com has been set up, allowing you to see the amount of carbon emissions generated by each website. Guido thought he’d check out the competition…
While publications like the Guardian, Independent and Buzzfeed preach to about the ‘climate crisis’, each visit to their polluting websites generates 1.67g, 2.99g and 9.38g of CO2 respectively. We calculate that The Guardian creates 500 tonnes of carbon emissions a month, that is 6,000 tonnes a year. Guido expects Extinction Rebellion to be heading to their offices imminently…