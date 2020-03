When Lord (Sir Bob) Kerslake appeared on the Victoria Derbyshire programme today to attack the Government over Sir Philip Rutnam, viewers could be forgiven for forgetting that he is an adviser to Jeremy Corbyn. Presumably for the sake of ideological balance he was on the show alongside former Labour Home Secretary Alan Johnson…

Readers will remember Kerslake as fiercely biased Brexit saboteur ‘Comrade Bob‘. Just another one to add to the list of partisan guests introduced as impartial experts…