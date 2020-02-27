Banks Tell Brussels: Butt Out of Brexit Brinkmanship

The European Banking Federation, which represents 3,500 banks across Europe, has called on the EU not to play hardball with the UK in a way that could harm their markets. Hoping to end the political gameplaying that was seen during exit negotiations, the federation has aligned itself with the position of the City of London, showing an unwillingness to move operations out of London. Neither party wants to mess up their relationship. European banks appreciate access to the City just as much – if not more so – as the City enjoys EU market access…