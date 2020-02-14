Which Labour Leadership Contenders Identify as Zionists?

One of the hottest-button issues in the Labour Party right now concerns a territorial dispute over two thousand miles away. The Jewish Labour Movement hustings last night asked each of the candidates whether they would identify as a Zionist. Guido brings you the lowdown…

Thornberry

“I am a zionist”

Starmer

“I don’t describe myself as a Zionist”

Nandy

“I believe that Jewish people have the right to national self determination, that makes me a Zionist.”

Long-Bailey

“I suppose that makes me a Zionist”

Who would have guessed that Long-Bailey would be more willing to describe herself as a Zionist than Sir Keir QC…