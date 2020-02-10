Brussels Bureaucrats Berate SNP Stunt

The Sun’s Nick Gutteridge has revealed that Nicola Sturgeon’s projection stunt on the EU Commission building was not authorised by the EU, and Belgian police have “taken up” the case. The Scots aren’t as loved in Europe as they think they are…

The EU Commission building in Brussels tonight (and if you look carefully you’ll see that they do appear to have left a light on for us!) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿❤️🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/KMmUvJsKn4 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) January 31, 2020

In a stunning turn of events, Brussels’ busy body bureaucrats berated the stunt saying “We are not in the business of being requested or granting authorisation for people outside projecting messages on our building”, further adding that it had become “a matter for the Belgian police.” Maybe Alex Salmond won’t be the only SNP leader in court this year…