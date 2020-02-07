Young Tory Sentenced for Threatening to Beat Up Yvette Cooper

Young Tory Activist and former council candidate, Joshua Spencer (25), has been sentenced to 9 weeks in prison for claiming to have paid some “crackheads” £100 to beat up Yvette Cooper. In a message on a dating website, Spencer wrote:

“We should have left no deal on the 29th before the whore Yvette got her hands on to it and voted to revoke democracy. She will pay. I’m already organising … to hurt her. Amazing what crackheads will do for £100. I’m going to get her beat up”

Spencer also told Cooper, “if you make peaceful revolution difficult you make a violent one inevitable.”

Awkwardly for the Tories, Andrea Jenkyns MP provided a character statement for the young Tory, describing him as a “decent and honest person whose heart is in the right place and who always helps people in need”; although saying he had been “let down by the system” and needed help for his mental health problems. He was still allowed to stand as a Tory council candidate in 2019 after being arrested for the messages…

UPDATE: Andrea gets in touch to emphasise she wrote the personal reference for James Spencer to “make absolutely sure that [his severe mental health] factors were taken into consideration as part of the trial”, going onto say “I do not condone in any way, having been a victim myself, any threat to MPs or any other member of the public.”

“I wish to express solidarity to Yvette, her staff and all my colleagues who, like me, have been threatened in these difficult past months of political tension.”