Long-Bailey Calls for Ban on ’24/7 Work Culture’… Late Last Night

Rebecca Long-Bailey has called for an end to ’24/7 work culture’, where workers will be given the right to switch off digital devices outside their work hours to alleviate stress and anxiety. Journalists received the embargoed press release at 19:25 last night…

The Corbynista is channelling her inner Dolly Parton with this 9-5 policy, saying stronger unions will prevent time with friends and family being interrupted by emails or demands. Unfortunately for Becky, she is campaigning against a culture that isn’t widespread.

In addition to breaking her own policy by having her over-worked team send out the press release out-of-hours, Long-Bailey gave it a publication embargo of 08.30 this morning. Surely hacks can’t even be expected to read her policy until after 9…