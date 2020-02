Iain Dale had enough this morning on GMB after the two lefty panelists flanking him didn’t allow the LBC Presenter to get a word in edgeways. The left wing panelists, Tribune Magazine‘s Grace Blakeley and the BBC Asian Network‘s Nihal Arthanayake tried to blame the Tate Modern attack on austerity. After being repeatedly shouted down, Dale walked off. It was frustrating for those watching at home and must have been more so for Iain…