Labour’s “Close Collaboration” With Party Represented at Kawczynski Conference

The Tories have given a formal warning to Daniel Kawczynski after he spoke at a conference in Rome featuring Matteo Salvini, Viktor Orban, Marion Marechal. Labour Politicians have trooped out to condemn his presence and no further action from the Tories, with leadership candidate Lisa Nandy tweeting that Kawczynski’s attendance “a disgrace” and “appalling.” Funnily enough, the same Labour politicians have not condemned their own party for associating with the speakers too…

One of the other top listed speakers was Matthias Storme, a party board member of the Flemish N VA. That’s the same N VA that Welsh Labour did a deal with just last month, creating “a clear commitment to ongoing close collaboration” as well as “co-operation and co-ordination at the regional level across Europe.” The N VA and Flemish Nationalist movement criticised for Nazi collaboration during World War Two...

Not single Labour MP who has condemned Kawczynski for attending the conference has condemned their own party for their self identified “close collaboration” with its attendees. Funny, that.