Phillip Hammond (remember him) emerged from the shadows yesterday evening to offer advice to his successor as Chancellor. The perpetual Eeyore had this to say to Saj…

“I would prioritise a cautionary approach because a giveaway Budget signals everything is fine, which is potentially slightly misleading.”

Which is funny, because Guido remembers Phil’s own budget last year being described as the “largest giveaway Budget since 2010.” Do as I say not as I do…