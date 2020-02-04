Damian Green Calls Out Lobby “Snowflakery”

Damian Green – hardly an MP on the ‘Borisite’ wing of Tories – has skewered the “fake outrage” of the Lobby in his question during an Urgent Question requested by the Labour Party into yesterday’s Lobby farce:

“Does my Honourable friend agree that what we’re seeing here is some fake outrage and a mass outbreak of snowflakery?”

In the Labour Party’s MP briefing for the Commons session, they included the false information David Frost is a Civil Service appointee, and it fell to Clive Efford to walk into the trap. Minister for the Constitution, Chloe Smith, reminded Labour of Guido’s earlier report that Frost is a SpAd

Guido doesn’t think this will put the argument to bed any time soon however…