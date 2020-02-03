Long-Bailey Called Brain-Damaged Constituent “Practical Vegetable”

Speaking at the Bristol leadership hustings on Saturday, Rebecca Long-Bailey described a brain-damaged constituent as having been “a practical vegetable” after an accident left him brain-damaged. PolHome have managed to eke out an apology…

Long-Bailey explained she’d been able to secure a medical review for her constituent after his accident, getting him into a new treatment programme and seeing him make a good recovery. Sadly, she undermined the positive anecdote by saying he’d transformed from being “a practical vegetable” to having “hope for the future”. It seems unlikely Rebecca Long-Bailey will help turn around Labour’s fortunes in the same way…