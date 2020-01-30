Today Editor Runners & Riders

As ever Guido is first out of the traps with potential runners and riders for the plum BBC editorship of the Today Programme. Likely runners:

Owenna Griffiths – editor of PM – which has some similarities to Today in the evening. Got to be in the running.

– editor of PM – which has some similarities to Today in the evening. Adam Cumiskey – c hief programme producer Newsnight. New challenge? Switch from late nights to early starts?



Nick Sutton – the 23-year BBC veteran left BBC News to become new Head of Digital Output at Sky News. Could boomerang back to Portland Place.



Katy Searle – Head of BBC Westminster. Has managed to maintain good relations with everyone, including government. If the BBC want to see ministers back on Today she is probably the one most likely to manage it.

Has managed to maintain good relations with everyone, including government. Ollie Stone-Lee – producer on Today. If they want to promote internally…

Amol Rajan – Media Editor of BBC News. If he doesn’t want the DG job…

Guido would enjoy seeing the return of Rod Liddle to the programme. Place your bets…