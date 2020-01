After a decade of Conservative Prime Ministers, the Tories have stormed ahead to take a stonking 49% share of the vote in YouGov’s latest survey – 5 points up on their general election win, and nearly as good as the last time the Tories achieved more than 50% in a poll – 52% under Thatcher in May 1983. At some point the Government is going to need to stop trying to build ever more dominant poll leads, and actually spend their political capital on governing…