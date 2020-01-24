Seb Dance Vows to Vote for No Deal

This morning, Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michael formally signed the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement; now only the confirmatory ratification by the European Parliament is needed to secure Britain’s orderly withdrawal in one week’s time.

London Labour MEP Seb Dance reacted by calling it “the saddest moment in my political career”, vowing to ensure his “very last vote shall be against Brexit.”

Unfortunately for Seb, he clearly hasn’t realised his vote against the Withdrawal Agreement will in fact be a vote in favour of No Deal. Given that the UK Parliament has voted to leave and will not extend Article 50 any longer, a WTO exit would now be the outcome if the EU Parliament fails to ratify the agreement. Who knew Seb has been a sleeper agent this whole time?…
Seb Dance
January 24th 2020 @ 2:15 pm
