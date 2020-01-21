Tory Voters Want to Prioritise Cutting Energy Bills, Labour Voters Don’t

New polling by YouGov on behalf of the Global Warming Policy Forum has found Tory voters prioritise cutting energy bills far more than Labour voters do. Reflecting the new electoral coalition the Conservative Party enjoys, working-class C2DE voters favour cutting bills over stronger climate change targets. A total mirror image to middle-class ABC1 voters…

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the pattern is also true with Leave and Remain voters…

If the Government is wondering what policy agenda will unite its electoral coalition, cutting energy bills with market mechanisms is a pretty safe bet…