Boris on Court Reform

Guido has been keenly scooping stories on the Government’s constitutional plans, including an exclusive on the Tories’ plans to propose constitutional reforms in their manifesto, and most recently Boris’s plan to scrap the boundary review’s reduction of seats from 650 to 600. You’re either in front of Guido, or you’re behind…

PMQs hinted at confirmation of Guido’s last story about the Government’s planned court reforms; with Boris saying he will ensure the courts can no longer be abused to “conduct politics by another means, or to create needless delays”. Jolyon and Gina must be having panic attacks…