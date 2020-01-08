Corbyn Thrice Refuses to Call Soleimani a Terrorist

During the election, Guido speculated on which terrorist friend Corbyn would invite to Downing Street first if he were elected in December. Luckily we will now never find out…

Corbyn has now unveiled his latest shocking foreign policy opinion in refusing to call Soleimani a terrorist – a man responsible for the deaths of thousands of Middle Easterners and Western forces; and something even Democrats like Elizabeth Warren have agreed with wholeheartedly. Is it any wonder Boris has refused to personally brief Jezza on Privy council terms? Every day we must be thankful he never got into power

See also:

Tags: ,
People:
January 8, 2020 at 8:41 am

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 020 7193 4041
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Labour activist in North West complains

“Everyone from HQ to activists seem to care far more about canvassing for Corbynites than the candidates who could actually win or who are at risk of losing.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
WHY BUZZFEED LOSES MONEY WHY BUZZFEED LOSES MONEY