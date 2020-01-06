Lib Dem’s 2020 ‘Reshuffle’ in Full

Following their massacre at the election where they lost half their MPs, (down from 21 to 11) the Lib Dems have finally come to terms with their new, smaller, minibus-friendly party and done a reshuffle.
- Ed Davey – Acting Leader, Economy and Social Justice
- Christine Jardine – Home Office, Women and Equalities
- Alistair Carmichael – Foreign Affairs and Brexit, Chief Whip
- Wera Hobhouse – CIimate Emergency, Energy and the Environment
- Tim Farron – Housing, Local Government, Food and Rural Affairs, North of England
- Layla Moran – Education
- Munira Wilson – Health, Wellbeing & Social Care, Transport
- Jamie Stone – Defence
- Sarah Olney – Business and Trade
- Daisy Cooper – Justice, Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
- Wendy Chamberlain – Constitutional Reform, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, International Development
Daisy Cooper who now speaks on press freedom was previously an executive director of the Hacked Off campaign for press regulation. The biggest news is they’ve finally dropped the embarrassing ‘Shadow Cabinet’ name, rebranding their spokesmen with a new “Commons Team” title. Hard to justify calling it a ‘Shadow Cabinet’ when every single MP of yours is in it…