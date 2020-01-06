Lib Dem’s 2020 ‘Reshuffle’ in Full

Following their massacre at the election where they lost half their MPs, (down from 21 to 11) the Lib Dems have finally come to terms with their new, smaller, minibus-friendly party and done a reshuffle.

Ed Davey – Acting Leader, Economy and Social Justice

Christine Jardine – Home Office, Women and Equalities

Alistair Carmichael – Foreign Affairs and Brexit, Chief Whip

Wera Hobhouse – CIimate Emergency, Energy and the Environment

Tim Farron – Housing, Local Government, Food and Rural Affairs, North of England

Layla Moran – Education

Munira Wilson – Health, Wellbeing & Social Care, Transport

Jamie Stone – Defence

Sarah Olney – Business and Trade

Daisy Cooper – Justice, Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

Wendy Chamberlain – Constitutional Reform, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, International Development

Daisy Cooper who now speaks on press freedom was previously an executive director of the Hacked Off campaign for press regulation. The biggest news is they’ve finally dropped the embarrassing ‘Shadow Cabinet’ name, rebranding their spokesmen with a new “Commons Team” title. Hard to justify calling it a ‘Shadow Cabinet’ when every single MP of yours is in it…