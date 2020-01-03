Corbynites Defend Suleimani; Creasy Calls for Recall of Parliament

The killing of Iran’s Quds Force Commander, Qassem Soleimani by a Trump-authorised drone strike has provided stark and shocking news for everyone to wake up this morning. Shed no tears…

Soleimani, according the Guardian, can be held partly-to-significantly responsible for:

  • The rise of Hezbollah
  • Iran’s propping up of Assad
  • The ascendancy of Shia militias in Iraq
  • The unspeakable torture of thousands of Iranians
  • Plus the deaths of hundreds of British and allied soldiers

And naturally, Corbynites have come out to condemn his killing. Continuing their stellar foreign policy record…

Mason even suggests Trump is somehow using this as a way to cancel the 2020 Presidential election. Something he can’t do…

So far the most prominent non-insane response from a Labourite seems to be from Stella Creasy, who calls for the recall of Parliament for an urgent statement on the killing


Bringing Parliament back a day early is pretty redundant after the fact. Just an opportunity for more Trump-bashing and grandstanding…

January 3, 2020 at 9:14 am

