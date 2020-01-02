Labour MP Continues to Endorse Kicking Heads In

Festive cheer was somewhat lacking from one Labour MP over Christmas, who took to the BBC to defend her conjecture Italian football fans should have their heads kicked in. Distancing herself from Labour’s pro-EU stance already…

Speaking on the BBC’s The Next Episode, the new Labour MP for Warrington North Charlotte Nichols said:

“Frankly this idea that I should apologise for saying that these people should be dealt with, you know I think sometimes fascism has to be physically confronted.”

Back in October, Nichols had originally tweeted that fans of the Italian club S.S. Lazio should “get their heads kicked in” as they performed fascist salutes before a football match in Glasgow. Even the festive period that warmed Scrooge’s heart couldn’t mellow her…

“You shouldn’t be doing Nazi salutes on the streets of Britain if you don’t want your head kicked in.”

It’s not just football fans she’s unimpressed by, but also LGBT campaigners

Highly unimpressed by the marchers behind us 😷 pic.twitter.com/EG8uRxiTLM — Charlotte Nichols (@charlotte2153) August 26, 2017

Will Nichols be taking the same violent attitude towards her own Labour Party colleagues that she did towards these idiot football fans..?