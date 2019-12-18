Labour Leadership Contest Heats Up

The smell of blood gushing from the open wound that was last night’s PLP meeting has seemingly attracted a number of Corbyn’s potential successors to advance their cases for leadership.

Sir Keir was first out of the gates, formally announcing and setting out his piece in an interview with The Guardian and saying the same on Today this morning, that the party needed to tackle Boris’s claim of ‘Get Brexit Done’ and deal with their antisemitism problem. Starmer also identifies the problem with Labour’s manifesto “policy overload”: “We had important things, housing and public sector pay rises, but you couldn’t see the wood for the trees”. Two billion trees to be precise…

Lisa Nandy has also spent the last 24 hours in any news studio that’ll have her, denying the fact she is yet running for leader, claiming disingenuously that she instead wants to conduct a ‘listening exercise’. Appearing alongside Ben Bradley on Newsnight last night, Nandy focused heavily on her favourite subject of towns; spoke eloquently of the need to build bridges between Lewisham and Leeds to restore trust if Labour has any hope of winning in 2024. What Lewisham has to do with Leeds is unclear.



Newly-made marginal MP, Yvette Cooper has also stuck her neck out on the Today Programme this morning, saying she will decide on whether to run over Christmas; saying the party has to be both “radical and credible”. Pick one, Yvette…

In the meantime, absolutely none of them will be delighted to see Tony Blair rearing his head at a speech in central London to tell Labour “To eject Boris Johnson from Downing Street, Jeremy Corbyn had to reverse Labour’s decline in its heartlands.” A revolutionary analysis…